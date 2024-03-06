The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 365,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.34% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $301,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,933.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on REGN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,045.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,096.00 to $1,184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $942.41.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $967.50, for a total value of $346,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,431 shares in the company, valued at $12,994,492.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $1,840,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,806. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $967.50, for a total value of $346,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,994,492.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,123 shares of company stock worth $12,948,539. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:REGN traded up $6.89 on Wednesday, hitting $972.10. 358,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,438. The stock has a market cap of $106.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $939.61 and a 200-day moving average of $864.72. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $684.80 and a fifty-two week high of $998.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

