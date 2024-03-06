The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 680,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 37,224 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in KLA were worth $312,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,408,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in KLA by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 67,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in KLA by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 105,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in KLA by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at $484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

KLA stock traded up $9.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $715.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,061,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,529. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $617.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $545.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.34. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $355.88 and a 52 week high of $728.00.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on KLA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen raised their price target on KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $623.06.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

