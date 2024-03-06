The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $284.06 Million Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 638,958 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,066 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $284,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in United Rentals by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its position in United Rentals by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in United Rentals by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE URI traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $676.81. 451,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,285. The stock has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $615.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $516.78. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $325.15 and a 1-year high of $732.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.85 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.44%.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total transaction of $508,105.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,485.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $556.43.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

