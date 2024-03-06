The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 217,672 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,115,955 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,672 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.29% of Stryker worth $304,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Stryker by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Stryker by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $355.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 869,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,206. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $249.98 and a 52 week high of $357.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $134.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $326.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.58.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.52.

View Our Latest Analysis on SYK

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.