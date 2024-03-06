The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 309,881 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,678,330 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 309,881 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for 0.6% of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $948,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Salesforce during the second quarter worth $27,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Salesforce in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Salesforce in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Salesforce in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $5.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $303.77. 7,459,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,900,400. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.00 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $281.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.38.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.96, for a total value of $3,764,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,651,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,856,619.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.96, for a total value of $3,764,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,651,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,856,619.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.82, for a total transaction of $2,518,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,839,752.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,169,112 shares of company stock valued at $320,949,842 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.32.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

