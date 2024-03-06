The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 26,626 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 887,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,626 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $348,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,833,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,306,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.2% during the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 148,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,201,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.2% during the third quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VOO stock traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $468.62. 5,293,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,231,524. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $449.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $422.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.76 and a fifty-two week high of $472.60.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.