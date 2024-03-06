The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of The Pebble Group plc (LON:PEBB – Get Free Report) were up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 59.75 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 59 ($0.75). Approximately 17,296 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 656,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58.50 ($0.74).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Pebble Group in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

The Pebble Group Stock Performance

Insider Activity at The Pebble Group

The stock has a market cap of £98.80 million, a P/E ratio of 1,180.00 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 59.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 73.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67.

In other The Pebble Group news, insider David Moss acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.66) per share, with a total value of £52,000 ($65,998.22). Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

About The Pebble Group

The Pebble Group plc sells digital commerce, products, and related services to the promotional merchandise industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional merchandise and branded products for various brands operating in the engineering, financial services, FMCG, technology, transport, and other sectors.

