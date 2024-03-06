The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 174.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,054 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,703 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $16,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TJX stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.40. 6,382,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,938,542. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.92 and a 12 month high of $102.84. The company has a market cap of $109.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.19.

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,480.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

