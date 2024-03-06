Theory Financial LLC Buys New Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Theory Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 56,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,323,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 48,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,820,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,521,699. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $44.75 and a 1-year high of $60.49.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.