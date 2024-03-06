Theory Financial LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Theory Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 385,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,292,000 after buying an additional 19,972 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 252,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,755,000 after acquiring an additional 34,518 shares in the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 186,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,073,000 after purchasing an additional 7,037 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BATS EFG traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.97. The company had a trading volume of 463,462 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.82 and its 200-day moving average is $92.43. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

