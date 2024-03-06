Theory Financial LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Theory Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 9,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 732.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,367,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,106,000 after purchasing an additional 25,839,099 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,736,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,243,626 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $188,259,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 405.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,031,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $163,207,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TFLO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.53. 704,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,409,239. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.60. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.37 and a 1-year high of $50.76.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

