Theory Financial LLC Reduces Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Theory Financial LLC reduced its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,878 shares during the quarter. Theory Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNDF. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 377,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 305,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,687,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 126,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 35,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter.

FNDF traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $34.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,645. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $34.85.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

