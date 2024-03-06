ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 59.17% and a negative net margin of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $81.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. ThredUp updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

ThredUp Stock Down 9.6 %

TDUP traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.78. 315,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,677. The company has a market cap of $190.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03. ThredUp has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $4.39.

In other ThredUp news, major shareholder Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 30,397 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $64,745.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,710,048 shares in the company, valued at $7,902,402.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 11,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $26,359.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 485,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,128.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 30,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $64,745.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,710,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,902,402.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,780 shares of company stock valued at $116,652 over the last 90 days. 38.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDUP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ThredUp by 109.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 19,786 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 160.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 76,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in ThredUp by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 14,834 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ThredUp by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 885,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after buying an additional 61,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ThredUp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,471,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,434,000 after buying an additional 14,775 shares during the last quarter. 58.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TDUP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.67.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

