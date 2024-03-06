Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO) CEO Sells $32,162.50 in Stock

Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) CEO Zvi Alon sold 25,730 shares of Tigo Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total transaction of $32,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,913 shares in the company, valued at $363,641.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Zvi Alon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 29th, Zvi Alon sold 35,506 shares of Tigo Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $46,867.92.

On Monday, February 26th, Zvi Alon sold 14,670 shares of Tigo Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $19,951.20.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Zvi Alon sold 19,606 shares of Tigo Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total transaction of $28,820.82.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Zvi Alon sold 11,437 shares of Tigo Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $17,041.13.

Tigo Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ TYGO traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.37. 28,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,552. Tigo Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average is $3.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Tigo Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Tigo Energy from $2.50 to $2.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Tigo Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.05.

Institutional Trading of Tigo Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Tigo Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,616,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tigo Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tigo Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tigo Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Tigo Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,052,000.

About Tigo Energy

Tigo Energy, Inc develops module-level power electronics (Flex MLPE) and module optimizer technology for the solar industry. It offers solar optimizers. The company also provides software solutions, which include module-level monitoring software that manages utility, commercial, and residential PV arrays; and a mobile application for solar array management.

