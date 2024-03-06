Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO) CEO Sells $32,162.50 in Stock

Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) CEO Zvi Alon sold 25,730 shares of Tigo Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total transaction of $32,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,913 shares in the company, valued at $363,641.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Zvi Alon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 29th, Zvi Alon sold 35,506 shares of Tigo Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $46,867.92.
- On Monday, February 26th, Zvi Alon sold 14,670 shares of Tigo Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $19,951.20.
- On Thursday, February 22nd, Zvi Alon sold 19,606 shares of Tigo Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total transaction of $28,820.82.
- On Tuesday, February 20th, Zvi Alon sold 11,437 shares of Tigo Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $17,041.13.
Tigo Energy Price Performance
NASDAQ TYGO traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.37. 28,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,552. Tigo Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average is $3.68.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Analysis on Tigo Energy
Institutional Trading of Tigo Energy
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Tigo Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,616,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tigo Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tigo Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tigo Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Tigo Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,052,000.
About Tigo Energy
Tigo Energy, Inc develops module-level power electronics (Flex MLPE) and module optimizer technology for the solar industry. It offers solar optimizers. The company also provides software solutions, which include module-level monitoring software that manages utility, commercial, and residential PV arrays; and a mobile application for solar array management.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Tigo Energy
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- How to Use Options Collars to Hedge Your Stock Gains
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Palantir Stock Spikes 6% on U.S. Army TITAN Contract
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- AeroVironment Stock Rockets To New High: Price Could Double Again
Receive News & Ratings for Tigo Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tigo Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.