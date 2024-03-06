Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHE) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHE – Get Free Report) traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.58 and last traded at $23.55. 336,676 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,646% from the average session volume of 19,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.42.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.40 million, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF Company Profile

The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (TPHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of high dividend US large-caps screened for Christian values. The fund hedges market risk by using a cash-trigger strategy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.