Titan Mining (OTCMKTS:TNMCF) Shares Down 9.8%

Titan Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TNMCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 9.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.18. 43,656 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,527% from the average session volume of 2,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.
Titan Mining Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.28.
Titan Mining Company Profile
Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc ores and base metals. Its principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in Northern New York State, the United States.
