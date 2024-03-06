Toroso Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 362,194 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 0.6% of Toroso Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $19,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Melius downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.36.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $49.17. The company had a trading volume of 16,764,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,619,699. The stock has a market cap of $199.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.56 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.02 and its 200-day moving average is $51.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.42%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

