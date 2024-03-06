Toroso Investments LLC Grows Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 0.7% of Toroso Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $21,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA traded up $4.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $471.60. 1,885,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,494,263. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $340.21 and a one year high of $479.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $447.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $418.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total value of $3,829,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,003,217.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,428 shares of company stock worth $24,911,617. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

