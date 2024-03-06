Toroso Investments LLC Has $54.44 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,005 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 1.7% of Toroso Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $54,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% in the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA traded up $27.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $887.00. 57,421,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,052,699. The company has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $222.97 and a fifty-two week high of $897.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $642.25 and its 200 day moving average is $524.09.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $740.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $826.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,174 shares of company stock valued at $69,582,008. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

