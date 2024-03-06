Toroso Investments LLC Increases Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 34.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,812,000 after purchasing an additional 286,169 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.00. 5,136,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,699,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $224.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.95. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

