Toroso Investments LLC Purchases 10,041 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,041 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $9,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,643,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,605,440,000 after purchasing an additional 258,811 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,907,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,382,170,000 after acquiring an additional 279,702 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 14.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,936,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,098,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,330 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 17.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,823,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,347,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Crown Castle by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,538,658,000 after purchasing an additional 203,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown Castle news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Crown Castle stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.07. 2,115,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,863,347. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.72 and a 1 year high of $136.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 180.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.33.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

