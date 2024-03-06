TrueFi Price Tops $0.0786 on Exchanges (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded up 12% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 6th. Over the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar. TrueFi has a total market cap of $86.20 million and $12.18 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0786 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About TrueFi

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,096,786,692 tokens. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 1,096,786,692.4931033 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.07237409 USD and is down -8.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $14,488,057.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

