Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Up 6.4%

Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) shot up 6.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.04 and last traded at $29.02. 225,342 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 762,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.28.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRUP. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Trupanion from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Trupanion from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Trupanion from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.17.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.84 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 15.19% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. Trupanion’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trupanion by 12.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 10.0% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Trupanion by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Trupanion by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Trupanion by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

