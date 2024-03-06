TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $133.60

Shares of TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 133.60 ($1.70) and last traded at GBX 141.80 ($1.80), with a volume of 2350726 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 135.20 ($1.72).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.30) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 151.42 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 159.09. The company has a market cap of £247.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,660.00, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.08.

TT Electronics plc provides design-led advanced electronics technologies for performance critical applications in the healthcare, aerospace and defense, and automation and electrification markets in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

