UBS Group Boosts McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target to $620.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $575.00 to $620.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.37% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.21.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of MCK stock traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $528.26. 285,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,391. McKesson has a 12 month low of $331.75 and a 12 month high of $537.26. The stock has a market cap of $69.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $495.62 and a 200 day moving average of $462.88.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.90 EPS. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that McKesson will post 27.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services raised its position in shares of McKesson by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

