Uniswap Price Up 39.1% Over Last 7 Days (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for approximately $15.03 or 0.00022668 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Uniswap has traded 39.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion and $985.39 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.68 or 0.00129259 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00008311 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001506 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,736,140 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Uniswap Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

