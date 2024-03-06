United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Plans None Dividend of $0.32

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.323 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from United Bancorp’s previous None dividend of $0.17.

United Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. United Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 39.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

United Bancorp Price Performance

UBCP opened at $12.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.53. United Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $16.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

United Bancorp ( NASDAQ:UBCP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.53 million during the quarter. United Bancorp had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 15.79%.

In related news, Director Gary W. Glessner purchased 3,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.57 per share, with a total value of $41,767.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,273 shares in the company, valued at $870,908.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 5,529 shares of company stock valued at $63,971 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 92,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Bancorp by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of United Bancorp by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Bancorp by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 12,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in United Bancorp by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 8,835 shares during the last quarter. 6.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Bancorp

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It provides range of banking and financial services, which includes accepting demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers commercial, real estate and consumer loans.

