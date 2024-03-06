United Bankshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NASDAQ:UBSI)

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

United Bankshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. United Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 54.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect United Bankshares to earn $2.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.2%.

United Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $35.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.00. United Bankshares has a 12 month low of $25.35 and a 12 month high of $40.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $402.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.98 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 8.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Bankshares will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Institutional Trading of United Bankshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,825,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,857,000 after buying an additional 51,225 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,758,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,767,000 after purchasing an additional 515,033 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,202,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,321,000 after purchasing an additional 71,359 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 742.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,080,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,657,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,558,000 after purchasing an additional 101,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

See Also

