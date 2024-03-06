United Fire Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:UFCS)

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

United Fire Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.5% annually over the last three years. United Fire Group has a payout ratio of 39.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect United Fire Group to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.7%.

UFCS stock opened at $22.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $575.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.84. United Fire Group has a 52 week low of $18.41 and a 52 week high of $28.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UFCS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in United Fire Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in United Fire Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in United Fire Group by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in United Fire Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in United Fire Group by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. 62.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

