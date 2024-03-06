United Fire Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:UFCS)

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.
United Fire Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.5% annually over the last three years. United Fire Group has a payout ratio of 39.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect United Fire Group to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.7%.
United Fire Group Stock Down 0.8 %
UFCS stock opened at $22.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $575.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.84. United Fire Group has a 52 week low of $18.41 and a 52 week high of $28.58.
Institutional Trading of United Fire Group
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.
Read Our Latest Report on UFCS
About United Fire Group
United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than United Fire Group
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying at New Highs
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Bargain Alert: Alphabet Stock Won’t Be This Cheap For Long
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- JD.com Stock Is Back to 2018 Prices, Earnings Set to Beat Peers
Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.