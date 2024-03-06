United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.560-0.060 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.5 billion-$31.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.0 billion. United Natural Foods also updated its FY24 guidance to ($0.56) – $0.06 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNFI. StockNews.com raised shares of United Natural Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.83.

Shares of United Natural Foods stock traded down $2.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.52. 1,511,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,949. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.08. United Natural Foods has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $41.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Natural Foods will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNFI. Quarry LP grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 976.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

