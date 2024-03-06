Ushio (OTCMKTS:UHOIF) Trading Down 1.9%

Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.58 and last traded at $13.58. 600 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.85.

Ushio Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.67.

Ushio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ushio, Inc engages in the business of light source devices. It operates through the following segments: Light Sources, Equipment and Others. The Light Sources segment manufactures and sells halogen and discharge lamps. The Equipment segment manufactures and sells imaging and optical equipment. The Others segment involves in the plastic forming applications, peripheral machinery, factory automation systems, and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ushio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ushio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.