Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Shares Up 4.5%

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.85 and last traded at $1.85. 73,328 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 149% from the average session volume of 29,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.76. The firm has a market cap of $49.20 million, a P/E ratio of -46.75 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Usio by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Usio by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Usio by 11.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 11,836 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Usio by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 119,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 13,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Usio in the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

