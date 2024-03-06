V Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

V Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 48.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Danaher during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 344.8% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Down 0.6 %

DHR traded down $1.49 on Wednesday, reaching $252.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,680,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,773,855. The company has a market capitalization of $187.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $259.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $240.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.99.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 15.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $826,032.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,498.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,957 shares of company stock worth $8,265,802 in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lowered shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Danaher

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.