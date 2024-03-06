V Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

V Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,327 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 439.3% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter worth about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 105.5% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total value of $71,779.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,257.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,786 shares of company stock valued at $748,470 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.33.

Zoetis Price Performance

NYSE:ZTS traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.53. 5,011,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,238,997. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.68. The company has a market cap of $84.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.87. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.03 and a 12-month high of $201.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.12%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

