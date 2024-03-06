V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $385,000 Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,090 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,138,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,299 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 332.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 62,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 48,172 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1,059.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 85,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 78,330 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,982,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,387,000. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PINS traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.62. 14,609,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,817,696. The firm has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -594.90, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.38. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $41.60.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $981.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Pinterest from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.52.

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $73,395.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,546.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $73,395.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,546.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $725,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,062.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,737 shares of company stock worth $4,057,983. Company insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

