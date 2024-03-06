V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $484,000 Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

V Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,766,000 after acquiring an additional 342,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,504,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,114,000 after acquiring an additional 799,601 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,148 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,689,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,003,000 after acquiring an additional 278,406 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,650,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,031,000 after buying an additional 199,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LNT shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alliant Energy news, CEO Lisa M. Barton acquired 1,100 shares of Alliant Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.56 per share, with a total value of $53,416.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 36,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,720.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ LNT traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,041,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,377. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.77. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.55. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $45.15 and a 52 week high of $56.26.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $961.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 17.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

