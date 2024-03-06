V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,492 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,492 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 2.5% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 211,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,905,000 after buying an additional 5,222 shares during the period. Objective Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.4% during the third quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 25,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 8,551 shares during the period. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 476,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,845,000 after purchasing an additional 62,423 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,194,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,413,000 after purchasing an additional 324,212 shares during the period. Finally, Resource Planning Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 133,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.98. 8,943,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,991,095. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.19. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $100.98.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

