V Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $499,000 Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.6% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 22.7% in the third quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 109,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,287,000 after purchasing an additional 15,255 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,152.2% in the third quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 17,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 70.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded up $31.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $329.08. The company had a trading volume of 22,316,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,102,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.92. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $365.00. The firm has a market cap of $79.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,610.73, a PEG ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.06.

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 231,898 shares of company stock worth $60,878,879. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $304.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.56.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

