VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Position Boosted by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 716,523.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 530,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 530,227 shares during the quarter. VanEck Floating Rate ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $13,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 78.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 21,501 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 111.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 182.8% in the first quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 10,961 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management increased its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 18.3% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 95,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 14,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the first quarter worth $1,027,000.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

FLTR remained flat at $25.37 during trading hours on Wednesday. 361,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,556. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 12 month low of $24.32 and a 12 month high of $25.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.30 and a 200-day moving average of $25.24.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

