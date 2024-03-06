Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is FSA Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

FSA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 3.9% of FSA Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. FSA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after purchasing an additional 296,194,508 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $362,618,000. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,959.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 8,353,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147,634 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 682.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,974,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $194,197,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

VWO traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.63. The stock had a trading volume of 10,170,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,807,649. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.05. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $43.10. The stock has a market cap of $74.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

