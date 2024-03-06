Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Sets New 1-Year High at $81.43

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $81.43 and last traded at $81.34, with a volume of 162705 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.29.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.44 and its 200-day moving average is $75.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.3743 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,202,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,123,000 after buying an additional 276,327 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,976,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,292,000 after purchasing an additional 32,152 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,159,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,361,000 after purchasing an additional 174,495 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $118,450,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,404,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,212,000 after purchasing an additional 23,810 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

