Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Sets New 1-Year High at $81.43

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $81.43 and last traded at $81.34, with a volume of 162705 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.29.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.44 and its 200-day moving average is $75.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.3743 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.
About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF
The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
