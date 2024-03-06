Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the January 31st total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BNDW traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.53. The stock had a trading volume of 42,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,087. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.44 and its 200-day moving average is $67.63. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $65.11 and a 52 week high of $70.36.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.1562 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 78,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 51.5% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 231,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,866,000 after purchasing an additional 78,787 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 77.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,944,000 after purchasing an additional 117,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000.

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

