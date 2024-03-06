Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the January 31st total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ BNDW traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.53. The stock had a trading volume of 42,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,087. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.44 and its 200-day moving average is $67.63. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $65.11 and a 52 week high of $70.36.
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.1562 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.
About Vanguard Total World Bond ETF
The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.
