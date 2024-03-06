Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

VRNT has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.20.

Verint Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRNT traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.66. The stock had a trading volume of 356,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.29. Verint Systems has a 12-month low of $18.41 and a 12-month high of $40.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 766.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.20.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Verint Systems

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 68,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,051,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 924,102 shares in the company, valued at $27,723,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 1,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $48,192.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,434.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 68,372 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,051,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 924,102 shares in the company, valued at $27,723,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,238 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,747. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verint Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 764.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 241.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 60.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

