VerusCoin (VRSC) One Day Volume Hits $13,214.64

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $82.95 million and approximately $13,214.64 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. One VerusCoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.10 or 0.00001665 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin was first traded on May 21st, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 75,674,064 coins. The Reddit community for VerusCoin is https://reddit.com/r/veruscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io. The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @veruscoin.

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VerusCoin (VRSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate VRSC through the process of mining. VerusCoin has a current supply of 75,667,143.57887553. The last known price of VerusCoin is 1.06215011 USD and is down -5.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $8,519.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.veruscoin.io.”

