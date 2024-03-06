Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Given New GBX 580 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 480 ($6.09) to GBX 580 ($7.36) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 470 ($5.97) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 675 ($8.57) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vesuvius
Vesuvius Price Performance
Vesuvius Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 16.20 ($0.21) per share. This is an increase from Vesuvius’s previous dividend of $6.80. This represents a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Vesuvius’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,348.84%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Vesuvius news, insider Mark Collis purchased 8,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 484 ($6.14) per share, with a total value of £39,823.52 ($50,543.88). Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Vesuvius Company Profile
Vesuvius plc provides molten metal flow engineering and technology services to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates through Flow Control, Sensor & Probes, and Advanced Refractories segments. The company provides consumables and equipment, which includes binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vesuvius
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Palantir Stock Spikes 6% on U.S. Army TITAN Contract
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- AeroVironment Stock Rockets To New High: Price Could Double Again
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- CrowdStrikes’s Stock Price Will Hit $500 Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Vesuvius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vesuvius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.