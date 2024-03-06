Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Given New GBX 580 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 480 ($6.09) to GBX 580 ($7.36) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 470 ($5.97) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 675 ($8.57) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Vesuvius alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vesuvius

Vesuvius Price Performance

Vesuvius Increases Dividend

LON:VSVS traded up GBX 2.95 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 479.55 ($6.09). 387,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,352. Vesuvius has a 12 month low of GBX 378.60 ($4.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 498 ($6.32). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 480.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 447.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.47. The stock has a market cap of £1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 1,115.23, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 16.20 ($0.21) per share. This is an increase from Vesuvius’s previous dividend of $6.80. This represents a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Vesuvius’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,348.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vesuvius news, insider Mark Collis purchased 8,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 484 ($6.14) per share, with a total value of £39,823.52 ($50,543.88). Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Vesuvius Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vesuvius plc provides molten metal flow engineering and technology services to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates through Flow Control, Sensor & Probes, and Advanced Refractories segments. The company provides consumables and equipment, which includes binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vesuvius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vesuvius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.