Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS.

Vicarious Surgical Stock Performance

NYSE:RBOT opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. Vicarious Surgical has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $2.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.49.

Get Vicarious Surgical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RBOT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $0.40 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $0.60 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Vicarious Surgical from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vicarious Surgical

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Vicarious Surgical by 541.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 12,527 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 1,758.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 19,745 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 65.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vicarious Surgical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vicarious Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicarious Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.