Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (VCTR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on March 25th

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.335 per share on Monday, March 25th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Victory Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 77.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Victory Capital has a payout ratio of 23.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Victory Capital to earn $5.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR opened at $39.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.00. Victory Capital has a 1-year low of $27.73 and a 1-year high of $39.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.47.

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $205.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.20 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 25.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,471,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,162 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,162,000 after purchasing an additional 821,522 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 426.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,310,000 after purchasing an additional 477,798 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 748,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,894,000 after purchasing an additional 337,185 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 139.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 405,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,856,000 after purchasing an additional 235,724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

VCTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Victory Capital from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Victory Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Victory Capital from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.57.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

