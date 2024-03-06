Viemed Healthcare (TSE:VMD) Trading Up 2.9%

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (TSE:VMD – Get Free Report) was up 2.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$10.47 and last traded at C$10.45. Approximately 22,188 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 33,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.16.

Viemed Healthcare Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$402.22 million, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.19.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment (DME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viemed Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viemed Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.