Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NCV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on March 28th

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.1% annually over the last three years.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Price Performance

NCV stock opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $3.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 237.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

