Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NCV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on March 28th

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.1% annually over the last three years.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Price Performance
NCV stock opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $3.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.20.
About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
