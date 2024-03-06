Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:ZTR)

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.
Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years.
Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Stock Up 1.3 %
NYSE:ZTR traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.35. The stock had a trading volume of 59,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,110. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $6.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.34 and its 200-day moving average is $5.22.
Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Company Profile
Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
