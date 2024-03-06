Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:ZTR)

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:ZTR traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.35. The stock had a trading volume of 59,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,110. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $6.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.34 and its 200-day moving average is $5.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the third quarter worth $1,092,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $601,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 701,559 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 90,270 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 20.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 453,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 78,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,326,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,239,000 after acquiring an additional 75,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

